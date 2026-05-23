2nd Annual Poetry and Literacy Festival: Writing Down Our Roots

Join The Literacy Connection in supporting adult literacy education and celebrating National Poetry Month at our 2nd Annual Poetry & Literacy Festival.

This year, our guest speaker is the Emmy award-winning writer and poet, Noel Quinones, with workshop presentations by Chicago area award-winning poets, Diego Baez & Chasity Gunn.

We will cap off the evening with an Open Mic and Poetry Slam Competition. There will be opportunities to purchase raffle tickets to win amazing prizes and to purchase poetry books from our presenters and guest speaker. We also will have light snacks and drinks, too.