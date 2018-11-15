© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts

Sessions from Studio A - Justin Gambino

Northern Public Radio | By Carl Nelson
Published November 15, 2018 at 7:00 PM CST
justin_still.jpg
Carl Nelson
/
WNIJ<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hnu_Bi7xWUU" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>
Justin Gambino performs in WNIJ's Studio A.

Justin Gambino performs "Your Hands & Feet" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Justin Gambino performs "Silhouettes" in WNIJ's Studio A.

Find Justin Gambino at his website.

Tags

Arts Sessions From Studio A
Related Stories