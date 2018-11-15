Arts Sessions from Studio A - Justin Gambino Northern Public Radio | By Carl Nelson Published November 15, 2018 at 7:00 PM CST Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Email Listen • 52:00 Carl Nelson / WNIJ<iframe width="560" height="315" src="https://www.youtube.com/embed/hnu_Bi7xWUU" frameborder="0" allow="accelerometer; autoplay; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture" allowfullscreen></iframe>Justin Gambino performs in WNIJ's Studio A. Justin Gambino performs "Your Hands & Feet" in WNIJ's Studio A. Justin Gambino performs "Silhouettes" in WNIJ's Studio A.Find Justin Gambino at his website.