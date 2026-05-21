American passenger feels 'betrayed' by federal order to stay in hantavirus quarantine
NPR gets first broadcast interview with angry passenger from the hantavirus cruise ship who's being held against her wishes at the federal quarantine unit in Nebraska and is fighting to get out. It's very unusual for the federal government to legally require people to quarantine. But experts say the country may see more of these unusual involuntary confinements because of other outbreaks, including Ebola outbreak underway right now.
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