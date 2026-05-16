Fresh Air Weekend: Boots Riley; Actor Will Sharpe

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Boots Riley wants to 'compel' and 'repel' you with 'I Love Boosters': Riley's new film centers on a crew of women who steal from luxury fashion stores and sell the goods at lower cost to people who can't afford retail. He says it's a challenge to the system.

He's just turned 100, and now you're invited on 'Attenborough's Greatest Adventure': David Attenborough's acclaimed nature series Life on Earth began production 50 years ago. Now, a PBS documentary captures the host looking back on that series as it's projected in a screening room.

Will Sharpe imagines Mozart's day-to-day in 'Amadeus': Sharpe played a newly rich tech bro on vacation in The White Lotus. Now he's starring as Mozart, a musical genius who struggles to "read the room" in a new limited TV series.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

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