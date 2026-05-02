Fresh Air Weekend: Flea; Actor Nick Offerman

Fresh Air Weekend highlights some of the best interviews and reviews from past weeks, as well as new program elements specially paced for weekends. Our weekend show emphasizes interviews with writers, filmmakers, actors and musicians, and it often includes excerpts from live in-studio concerts. This week:

Flea on his wild path from childhood to the Chili Peppers: "Thank God I've changed": The longtime bassist for the Red Hot Chili Peppers has his first solo album. "I'm making music that occupies its own place in the world and that feels that's good to me," Flea says of Honora.

Zach Galifianakis spreads agrarian joy in This Is a Gardening Show: Galifianakis, the comic actor known for the Hangover films, has a new six-part series for Netflix. This Is a Gardening Show is funny and delightful — and also surprisingly informative.

"I love transforming": Nick Offerman goes from Pawnee to pro wrestler: Best known for his role as Ron Swanson on Parks and Recreation, Offerman plays a former professional wrestler reconnecting with his estranged daughter in Margo's Got Money Troubles.

You can listen to the original interviews here:

Copyright 2026 NPR