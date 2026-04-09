Human rights groups warn of deepening humanitarian crisis in Lebanon following Israeli invasion

Wednesday was the deadliest day in Lebanon since fighting between Israel and Hezbollah reignited last month. Israel’s ongoing attacks in Lebanon are putting the United States and Israel’s fragile new ceasefire with Iran at risk, while exacerbating a brewing humanitarian crisis in the region.

Since Israel began its invasion of Lebanon last month, more than 1 million people have been forcibly displaced from their homes, and Israeli airstrikes continue to destroy houses, infrastructure and bridges, isolating the southern region of Lebanon and cutting off a lifeline to humanitarian aid.

Human Rights Watch researcher Ramzi Kaiss joins Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan for an update on the deepening humanitarian crisis in the region.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

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