Sunday Puzzle: "To Be Announced"

On air challenge

Today's puzzle is called "To Be Announced." Every answer is a familiar two-word phrase or name in which the first word starts with the letter T- and the second word starts BA-.

Ex. Subject of a treaty restricting nuclear weapons --> TEST BAN

1. Object hit at Wimbledon

2. Plastic product made by Hefty

3. On a smartphone screen, indication of a so-so wi-fi connection

4. Head honcho

5. Public place to wash oneself in Istanbul

6. Tentative announcement to gauge public opinion

7. Reservoir in Washington, D.C., along which the Cherry Blossom Festival takes place

8. Body of water leading to Japan's capital

9. Supermodel who created and hosted "America's Next Top Model"

10. Group that plays another group's music, like Led Zep-again for Led Zeppelin

11. Sheriff's insignia in old westerns

12. Establishment serving Polynesian-style drinks

13. Common thank-you gift for donating to public television

Last week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Peter Gordon, of Great Neck, N.Y. Name some tools used by shoemakers. After this word place part of a shoe. The result will be the subject of a famous painting. What is it?

Challenge answer

Lasts + Upper —> Last Supper

Winner

Andrew Patton of Durham, N.C.

This week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Michael Schwartz, of Florence, Ore. Think of a musical instrument. Add two letters at the end, and you'll get the names of two popular automobile models reading left or right. What musical instrument is this?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, April 9 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

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