Iran war spills into the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil

The war between the U.S., Israel and Iran is widening. Iran has threatened shipping in the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil, while the U.S. says it destroyed Iranian vessels laying mines there.

Meanwhile, the Pentagon says at least 140 U.S. service members have been wounded since the fighting began. And questions are growing about Iran’s new supreme leader, Mojtaba Khamenei, who has not appeared publicly since taking power.

Here & Now‘s Peter O’Dowd talks with NPR’s Jane Arraf about the latest news from the region.

