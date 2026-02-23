How the National Archives preserves the world's most famous breakup letter

This year, the United States marks 250 years since its founding, a milestone that started with a breakup letter. The list of grievances from the colonies to the British Crown eventually became a founding document and the blueprint for American democracy.

Here & Now‘s Indira Lakshmanan visits the Declaration of Independence in its high-tech display case at the National Archives Museum in Washington, D.C., and talks with historian Jessie Kratz and museum visitors about what the worn document means today.

