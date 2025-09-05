Director Bing Liu on his new movie 'Preparation for the Next Life'
The film “Preparation for the Next Life” follows the story of Aishe, an immigrant without legal status in New York. Aishe is from a Muslim Turkic minority ethnic group in China, the Uyghur people, and meets Skinner, a white American soldier. The movie charts the story of their relationship and the challenges they both face in their day-to-day lives.
The movie’s director, Bing Liu, joins host Scott Tong.
