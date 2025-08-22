Justice Department releases transcripts from its conversations with Ghislaine Maxwell

The Justice Department on Friday released what it says is the complete transcript and audio recording of Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche's conversations with Ghislaine Maxwell last month.

Maxwell was the longtime partner of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein and was sentenced to a 20-year prison term for helping Epstein sexually abuse underage girls. Blanche met with her at a federal prison in Florida over the course of two days in late July. The transcripts, running more than 300 pages in length, are marked "redacted."

Blanche posted the files on social media and said they were shared "in the interest of transparency."

In a statement, an attorney for Maxwell said she told the truth in the interview and insisted she is a scapegoat.

"Ms. Maxwell answered every question," said attorney David Markus. "She did not refuse to respond and did not dodge any question. She supported her answers with documents and other objective evidence. Her demeanor and credibility are clear for anyone to hear. She was able to do this despite five torturous years in custody, some of which in the worst imaginable conditions."

The Trump administration has faced increased pressure from Democrats as well as some supporters inside the GOP to share more information about any files it has on Epstein and his case.

Blanche's meeting with Maxwell was highly unusual for involving such a senior Justice Department official. Also at the interview were Diego Pestana, the acting associate deputy attorney general, Spencer Horn, an FBI special agent, and Mark Beard, deputy U.S. Marshal.

