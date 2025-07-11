New Hampshire federal judge blocks Trump's birthright citizenship order
A federal judge in New Hampshire ruled Thursday to block President Trump’s executive order ending birthright citizenship from taking effect anywhere in the U.S.
The decision comes after the Supreme Court issued a ruling last month limiting judges’ power to issue nationwide injunctions.
Mark Joseph Stern, who covers the courts and law at Slate, joins us to discuss.
