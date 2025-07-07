How the second Trump administration is trying to revise American history

Since taking office in January, President Trump has taken aim at history and education across the United States.

In the months since his inauguration, the government has scrubbed and removed information about Black historical figures and other minorities from a number of its websites. In March, the president signed an executive order aimed at eliminating what he called “divisive race-centered ideology” from Smithsonian museums as well as other educational and research centers.

We unpack what’s going on with Kellie Carter Jackson, a professor at Wellesley College in Massachusetts studying the lived experiences of Black people with a focus on slavery, abolitionism and the Civil War.

