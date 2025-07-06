© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Sunday Puzzle: Anagrams for Kitchen Items

By Will Shortz
Published July 6, 2025 at 5:00 AM CDT
NPR

On-air challenge

Every answer today is something you might see in a kitchen. Identify them from their anagrams.

Ex. BLOW -- Bowl

1. VOTES
2. PETAL
3. SNOOP
4. REMIT
5. OWLET
6. NO-PAR
7. RELICS
8. ROTATES
9. GIRDLED
10. MACRO VIEW

Last week's challenge

This week's challenge comes from Andrew Chaikin, of San Francisco. Think of a famous movie star (first and last name each have six letters). The first name, when said out loud, sounds like a brand of a certain object. The last name is someone who uses this object. What movie star is this?

Challenge answer

Minnie Driver

Winner

Ed Menger of Houston, Texas.

This week's challenge

This is a phonetic challenge in four parts. First, say a letter of the alphabet out loud -- like B, C, or L. Then name something you might carry around in your pocket. Say it twice. Finally, name a variety of tree. Say these four things in order, and phonetically they'll name a nice place in the United States to vacation. What is it?

If you know the answer to the challenge, submit it below by Thursday, July 10 at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners whose answers are selected win a chance to play the on-air puzzle.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Will Shortz
NPR's Puzzlemaster Will Shortz has appeared on Weekend Edition Sunday since the program's start in 1987. He's also the crossword editor of The New York Times, the former editor of Games magazine, and the founder and director of the American Crossword Puzzle Tournament (since 1978).
