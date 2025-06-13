© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Trump retains control over troops in LA, for now

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published June 13, 2025 at 10:34 AM CDT

On our Friday politics roundtable, hosts Scott Tong and Peter O’Dowd discuss the latest political developments from the jam-packed week of news, as Washington, D.C., braces for President Trump’s military parade on Saturday, and reverberations continue from U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla being handcuffed during a Homeland Security news conference Thursday.

Chris Megerian from the Associated Press and Sabrina Rodriguez from the Washington Post join the discussion.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

Here & Now Newsroom