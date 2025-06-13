Bruce the bat dog gets called up to the Major League

MARY LOUISE KELLY, HOST:

Most baseball legends get their start in the minor leagues. You get called into the coach's office with the news you've made it through the farm system - every player's dream.

AILSA CHANG, HOST:

And that time is here for one Washington Nationals minor league star.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #1: Bruce, get the bat. Oh.

KELLY: Bruce the bat dog got the news this week. He is getting called up to the majors.

CHANG: The Rochester Red Wings, the National's AA team in upstate New York, shared the call-up announcement on Instagram.

(SOUNDBITE OF ARCHIVED RECORDING)

UNIDENTIFIED PERSON #2: Hey, come on in big dog. I got some news for you. I think you're going to like it. You know, last year, you got called up to AAA. And the one thing that the front office noticed, man, you're working your tail off every single day. But I'm excited to invite you to Nats Park for your call-up to the major leagues on June 14. Congratulations.

KELLY: Bruce is the gold standard - make that the Golden Retriever standard - when it comes to dogs in the dugout. He got his promotion to the majors after posting a perfect retrieving average in three games.

CHANG: Bruce makes his major league debut Saturday in a home stand against the Miami Marlins.

KELLY: Go, Bruce.

(SOUNDBITE OF JACK NORWORTH AND ALBERT VON TILZER SONG, "TAKE ME OUT TO THE BALL GAME") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.

NPR transcripts are created on a rush deadline by an NPR contractor. This text may not be in its final form and may be updated or revised in the future. Accuracy and availability may vary. The authoritative record of NPR’s programming is the audio record.