© 2025 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Watch: 2025 Confirmation Hearings

Follow NPR for Donald Trump's Inauguration Day coverage

By Heidi Glenn
Published January 20, 2025 at 9:15 AM CST
NPR

Donald Trump's second inauguration takes place on Jan. 20, and NPR will be covering it all day. Follow NPR's live special coverage, including his swearing-in ceremony and inaugural address, from 11 a.m. ET until 1 p.m. ET. Hosts Michel Martin and Steve Inskeep and NPR correspondents Mara Liasson and Tamara Keith will be live in studio, and reporters Deepa Shivaram and Danielle Kurtzleben will report from the field.

Here are ways to listen and watch:

You can also watch the feed here as inaugural events unfold throughout the day.

Follow NPR's inauguration blog for news, context, analysis, reaction and fact checks — and make sure to subscribe to The NPR Politics Podcast and NPR Politics newsletter to stay updated.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Tags
NPR News
Heidi Glenn
Heidi Glenn has been the Washington Desk’s digital editor since 2022, and at NPR since 2007, when she was hired as the National Desk’s digital producer. In between she has served as Morning Edition’s lead digital editor, helping the show’s audio stories find life online.
See stories by Heidi Glenn