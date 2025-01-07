Poetically Yours - Kwanzaa
Welcome to this week's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This episode features Christopher D. Sims.
Sims is from the West Side of Rockford and first shared his poetic gifts onstage at Haskell Elementary School, thanks to Dorothy Paige-Turner.
Rooted in Black joy and celebration, his poems wind through the landscapes of this country's past and present. He hopes they will inform, engage, and entertain. Sims, who originally wrote rap and hip-hop lyrics, said his poetry has a bebop cadence.
Here’s Sims’ Kwanzaa poem called "How Do You Spell Kwanzaa?"
K-W-A-N-Z-A-A!
K-W-A-N-Z-A-A!
K-W-A-N-Z-A-A!
What do you know about it today?!
Kwanzaa, the cultural gathering mattering
to all kinds of Black folks. Black unity, culture,
tradition a mission bringing
a sense of understanding, hope.
We hope in these times to find
meaning, creativity, purpose,
service - solutions with contributions
to serve the Black diaspora.
From December 26th to January 1st
we burst into celebration with
colorful candles. Red, black,
and green possessing power
for what they mean.
Red is for the shed blood
of our people; black is
for our skin, green is for the
land where we are called African!
During Kwanzaa we exchange gifts daily.
We demand more from ourselves, from our
communities to further shape you, me,
empowering our destinies! Imagining all
of the profound possibilities
of a motivated, marvelous people!
The principles are particular to victories
that could last for infinity if
we practiced them consistently, continuously!
Umoja, unity
Kujichagulia, self determination
Ujima, collective work and responsibility
Ujamaa, cooperative economics
Nia, purpose
Kuumba, creativity
Imani, faith
This is a testament, a message!
A blessing from Maulana Karenga.
We carry on.
We light the candles.
We rejoice. we give voice
to our ancestral, cultural
values that value the human
in you, in us!
In Kwanzaa we must trust!
How do you spell Kwanzaa?
K-W-A-N-Z-A-A!
K-W-A-N-Z-A-A!
K-W-A-N-Z-A-A!
Let it light the path forward
for a proud people today!
Ase', ase', ase'!
Chrstopher D. Sims
December 20, 2024
All rights reserved