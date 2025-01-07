Poetically Yours - Kwanzaa

Welcome to this week's Poetically Yours. Poetically Yours showcases poems by northern Illinois poets. This episode features Christopher D. Sims.

Sims is from the West Side of Rockford and first shared his poetic gifts onstage at Haskell Elementary School, thanks to Dorothy Paige-Turner.

Rooted in Black joy and celebration, his poems wind through the landscapes of this country's past and present. He hopes they will inform, engage, and entertain. Sims, who originally wrote rap and hip-hop lyrics, said his poetry has a bebop cadence.

Here’s Sims’ Kwanzaa poem called "How Do You Spell Kwanzaa?"

K-W-A-N-Z-A-A!

K-W-A-N-Z-A-A!

K-W-A-N-Z-A-A!

What do you know about it today?!

Kwanzaa, the cultural gathering mattering

to all kinds of Black folks. Black unity, culture,

tradition a mission bringing

a sense of understanding, hope.

We hope in these times to find

meaning, creativity, purpose,

service - solutions with contributions

to serve the Black diaspora.

From December 26th to January 1st

we burst into celebration with

colorful candles. Red, black,

and green possessing power

for what they mean.

Red is for the shed blood

of our people; black is

for our skin, green is for the

land where we are called African!

During Kwanzaa we exchange gifts daily.

We demand more from ourselves, from our

communities to further shape you, me,

empowering our destinies! Imagining all

of the profound possibilities

of a motivated, marvelous people!

The principles are particular to victories

that could last for infinity if

we practiced them consistently, continuously!

Umoja, unity

Kujichagulia, self determination

Ujima, collective work and responsibility

Ujamaa, cooperative economics

Nia, purpose

Kuumba, creativity

Imani, faith

This is a testament, a message!

A blessing from Maulana Karenga.

We carry on.

We light the candles.

We rejoice. we give voice

to our ancestral, cultural

values that value the human

in you, in us!

In Kwanzaa we must trust!

How do you spell Kwanzaa?

K-W-A-N-Z-A-A!

K-W-A-N-Z-A-A!

K-W-A-N-Z-A-A!

Let it light the path forward

for a proud people today!

Ase', ase', ase'!

Chrstopher D. Sims

December 20, 2024

All rights reserved