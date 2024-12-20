© 2024 WNIJ and WNIU
AI pioneer Mustafa Suleyman shares his vision for the future of AI

By Manoush Zomorodi,
Katie MonteleoneSanaz Meshkinpour
Published December 20, 2024 at 6:52 AM CST

Mustafa Suleyman has played a pivotal role in the evolution of AI, as co-founder of DeepMind and now as CEO of Microsoft AI. This hour, he reflects on his career and shares his vision for a future.

About Mustafa Suleyman

Mustafa Suleyman is the CEO of Microsoft AI. Previously he cofounded two companies that have been at the forefront of AI development: DeepMind, subsequently acquired by Google, and, more recently, Inflection AI. He is the author of The Coming Wave, a book considering ways humans might maintain control over increasingly powerful technologies. Suleyman is on the board of The Economist and is a senior fellow at The Belfer Center for Science and International Affairs at Harvard Kennedy School.

This episode of the TED Radio Hour was produced by Katie Monteleone and edited by Sanaz Meshkinpour. You can follow us on Facebook @TEDRadioHour and email us at TEDRadioHour@npr.org.

Corrected: December 26, 2024 at 1:28 PM CST
This story incorrectly states that DeepMind was one of the first AI companies. DeepMind was not one of the first AI companies, it was one of the first AGI—artificial general intelligence—companies.
Manoush Zomorodi
Manoush Zomorodi is the host of TED Radio Hour. She is a journalist, podcaster and media entrepreneur, and her work reflects her passion for investigating how technology and business are transforming humanity.
Katie Monteleone
Katie Monteleone is a producer for TED Radio Hour. She started out as an intern for the show in January 2019. After her internship, Monteleone began producing for Life Kit before returning to the TED Radio Hour team in October 2019 as a full-time producer.
Sanaz Meshkinpour
