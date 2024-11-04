Northern Illinois General Election 2024 Results

Check back as results will be updated as they become available starting on Election Night.

Results are unofficial. Winners will be posted in bold when results are tabulated.

State Races - Illinois Senate

Illinois Senate District 34

Steve Stadelman (D) 62%

Crystal Villarreal Soltow (R) 38%

State Races - Illinois House

IL-67

Maurice West (D) 59%

Glen Oland (R) 41%

IL-69

Joe Sosnowski (D) 62%

Peter Janko (R) 38%

IL-70

Randi Olson (D) 40%

Jeff Keicher (R) 60%

IL-76

Amy "Murri" Briel (D) 51%

Liz Bishop (R) 49%

89% votes counted

IL-74

David Simpson (D) 35%

Bradley Fritts (R) 65%

Boone County Board

DISTRICT 1

(Vote for not more than two)

Michael Yates (D)

Brian Schneider (R)

Josh Shumaker (R)

DISTRICT 2

(Vote for not more than two)

Tracy Rangel (D)

Daniel Dupree (D)

Tom Walberg (R)

Ryan H. Curry (R)

DISTRICT THREE

(Vote for not more than two)

Michael Carlyle (D)

Michael D. Hart (D)

Marion L. Thornberry (R)

Matthew Ragano (R)

DeKalb County

Circuit Clerk

Tammie Shered (D) 40%

Lori Grubbs (R) 57%

State's Attorney

Charles "Chuck" Rose (D) 48%

Rep. Riley N. Oncken (R) 49%

Coroner

Cat Prescott (D) 42%

Linda Besler (R) 54%

County Board 1

Tracy Ash (D) 31%

Tim Hughes (R) 65%

To serve a two-year term

Fredrick Hall (D) 30%

Rhonda L. Henke (R) 65%

County Board 2

Christopher Schroeder (D) 34%

Kathleen “Kathy” Lampkins (R) 62%

County Board 3

Amber Quitno (D) 41%

Kim E. Coovert (R) 55%

County Board 4

Stewart Ogilvie (D) 47%

Elizabeth K. Lundeen (R) 49%

County Board 5

Veronica Garcia-Martinez (D) 44%

Savannah Ilenikhena (R) 50%

County Board 6

Meryl Domina (D) 82%

County Board 7

Terri Mann-Lamb (D) 81%

County Board 8

Christopher Porterfield (D) 76%

County Board 9

Ellingsworth Webb (D) 78%

County Board 10

Laura L. Hoffman (D) 59%

Susan Smith Lindell (R) 36%

County Board 11

Shell (Celeste) DeYoung Dunn (D) 27%

Roy E. Plote (R) 69%

To serve a two-year term

Anna Wilhelmi (D) 30%

Joseph R. Marcinkowski (R) 66%

County Board 12

Traci Griffin-Lappe (D) 35%

Jerry Osland (R) 62%

DeKalb County ballot question

Shall a retailers’ occupation tax and a service occupation tax (commonly referred to as a sales tax) be imposed in The County of DeKalb, Illinois, at a rate of 1% to be used exclusively for school facility purposes, schools resource officers, and mental health professionals?

Yes 46%

No 50%

City of DeKalb ballot question

Shall the City Clerk of the City of DeKalb be appointed, rather than elected?

Yes 30%

No 63%

Village of Kirkland ballot question

Shall the corporate authorities of the Village of Kirkland be authorized to levy a Non-Home Rule Municipal Retailers' Occupation Tax and a Non-Home Rule Municipal Service Occupation Tax (which together are commonly referred to as "municipal sales tax") at a rate of 1% of eligible sales for expenditures on municipal operations, expenditures on public infrastructure, or property tax relief?

Yes 43%

No 51%

City of Sandwich ballot question

Shall the elected office of the City Treasurer of the City of Sandwich be abolished and the duties of the City Treasurer be assigned to another City position?

Yes 41%

No 53%

City of Sycamore ballot question

Shall the clerk in the City of Sycamore be appointed, rather than elected?

Yes 26%

No 69%

Sycamore School District ballot question

Shall the members of the Board of Education of Sycamore Community Unit School District No. 427, DeKalb and Kane Counties, Illinois, be elected at large and without restriction by area of residence within the school district?

Yes 47%

No 48%

LaSalle County

LaSalle County Auditor

Ashley Franciskovich (D) 38%

Stephanie Jo Thompson (R) 62%

LaSalle County Board Chair

Brian Dose (D) 45%

Donald E. Jensen (R) 54%

DISTRICT 4

Christine Valenta (D) 34%

Beth Findley Smith (R) 66%

DISTRICT 11

Gelinda Heller (D) 39%

Thomas J. Templeton (R) 61%

DISTRICT 13

Alexandria Braboy (D) 54%

Melody Burgess (R) 46%

DISTRICT 17

Douglas Trager (D) 51%

Kristy Donnelly (R) 49%

DISTRICT 18

Thomas R. Miller (D) 55%

Lloyd Chapman (R) 45%

DISTRICT 19

Olivia Romine (D) 48%

James Bailey (R) 52%

DISTRICT 25

Fred Nimke (D) 43%

Ronald G. Blue (R) 57%

Ogle County Board

DISTRICT 3

Lloyd L. Droege (D) 41%

Austin J. Gillis (R) 59%

Stephenson County Board

DISTRICT C

Casey Jacobs Anthony (D) 907 votes

Todd McKenna (R) 912 votes

DISTRICT D

Jim Hart (D) 46%

Dale Diddens (R) 54%

DISTRICT E

Lynette E. Williams (D) 52%

Curt Coplien (R) 48%

DISTRICT F

Robin K. Rosenstiel (D) 25%

Larry Jogerst (R) 75%

Winnebago County Board

DISTRICT 16

Christina Valdez (D)

Frank Pobjecky (R)

Winnebago County Ballot Question

PROPOSITION TO EXTEND A ONE-HALF (1/2) PERCENT SPECIAL COUNTY RETAILERS’

OCCUPATION TAX (SALES TAX) FOR MENTAL HEALTH PURPOSES TO PAY FOR MENTAL HEALTH PURPOSES, SHALL THE COUNTY OF WINNEBAGO BE AUTHORIZED TO EXTEND AN INCREASE ON ITS SHARE OF LOCAL SALES TAXES BY ONE-HALF (1/2) PERCENT NOT TO EXCEED FIVE (5) YEARS, EFFECTIVE JULY 1, 2026?

1. This would mean that a consumer would pay an additional $0.50 in sales tax for every $100 of tangible personal property bought at retail.

2. If extended, the additional tax would cease being collected at the end of five (5) years, if not terminated earlier by a vote of the County Board.

Yes 56%

No 44%