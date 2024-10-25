Young poets can submit their work for a publication's annual contest

An annual youth poetry contest is now accepting submissions.

The Rockford Review Youth Poetry Contest is taking submissions. The competition is presented by Rockfords Writers' Guild.

Blanche Kabengele is the vice president of the Guild. She says she was impressed with how the youths' writings have evolved since the inception of the contest.

“They're able to follow through on the repetition that you need in poetry," she explained, "as well as not just telling a story, not that there's anything wrong with prose at all. And they and they can write prose too as well.”

She said they are also incorporating more figurative language like metaphors.

The competition started in 2020. Kabengele says this contest could serve as a gateway for a great poetry career.

“We never know where these young people are going to wind up," she said. "Who knows? One of these poets could be winning the Pulitzer Prize one day.”

The contest is divided into two age groups: ages 12 and under and those from 13 to 18. Participants are required to send three poems each 50 lines or less. Winners will receive cash prizes and a publication in the Winter-Spring edition of The Rockford Review. Submissions and additional guidelines can be found at the guild’s website. The deadline is Nov. 15.

