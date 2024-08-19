Here’s who’s expected to speak on Day 1 of the DNC

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

Day 1 of the Democratic National Convention is underway in Chicago. President Biden is slated to headline the night , serving as the opening act to what not too long ago would have been his convention.

With the theme of the day’s programming being “for the people,” Biden is expected to discuss his administration’s economic and policy priorities and how Harris would keep up that work if elected.

Here are some of the other top speakers expected on Monday — though with the last-minute overhaul of the convention, the speakers list for tonight and the rest of the week is still in flux:

The main programming is expected to run from 6:30 p.m.-11 p.m. ET. Here’s more on how to watch and follow along for updates and what to know for the rest of the week .

Loading...

The NPR Network will be reporting live from Chicago throughout the week bringing you the latest on the Democratic National Convention.

For a daily update from the convention make sure to subscribe to the NPR Politics Podcast or head to NPR's full coverage of Election 2024.

Copyright 2024 NPR