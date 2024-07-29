Julia Holter on her latest album, 'Something in the Room She Moves'

There are things about Julia Holter’s music that you may not understand.

Her lyrics can be cryptic, evading attempts to decipher them. Her song structure is experimental and unpredictable. Instead of trying to intellectualize Holter’s music, perhaps the trick is simply to feel it.

Something in the Room She Moves is the latest album from the Los Angeles-based musician, and in this session, Holter talks about how she tries to create moods in her music, how the album is a physical experience, and the way she focused on capturing a childlike playfulness inspired by her infant daughter.

You will also hear her play songs live in performances recorded at Webster Hall in New York City.

