Meet the students behind the election reminders you've been hearing on WNIJ

In the past few weeks, you may have noticed some new voices on our airwaves reminding you of important election deadlines.

The students are part of the Belvidere North High School Student Voice Club and you'll be hearing them throughout 2024 as you prepare to cast your ballot.

They won't tell you who to vote for, but they will remind you of when you can vote.

Riya Amin is a Senior at Belvidere North High School. She is a part of the BNHS Cheer team, Student Council, National Honor Society and Student Voice Club.

"Democracy allows all people to be represented, and to have personal opinions and inputs on legislation." - Riya Amin

Brock Bottcher is a senior at Belvidere North High School. He is interested in animals and environmental science, planning to pursue an education in these subjects at a four-year institution.

"Voting is extremely important, especially in local elections where one’s vote carries more weight and the results affect the voter more directly." - Brock Bottcher

Dr. Teresa Kruger is a teacher at Belvidere North High School. She is the Social Studies Content Leader and advisor to the Student Voice Club.

"Democracy to me means being an informed participant in the decision-making process on issues affecting our society." - Dr. Teresa Kruger

Thanks also to Carol Bailey and the League of Women Voters of Greater Rockford for their assistance on this project.

We are also working with bilingual students at Belvidere High School to provide information in Spanish.

We also worked with the League for a social media video designed to encourage young voters to share a message about voting. This video was submitted by the Chairman and Mayor's Youth Leadership Council.