We’re back.

For this edition of the book club, we got into “You Dreamed of Empires” by Mexican author Álvaro Enrigue, translated into English by Natasha Wimmer. It’s the story of the colonial conquest of Mexico City and the clashing of two cultures.

From our earlier story about the novel:

We sit down with Enrigue once again and then hear what our book club panel thought of the book.

Copyright 2024 WAMU 88.5