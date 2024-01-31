Submit your questions for the IL-76 and IL-37 candidate forum

This month, WNIJ is partnering with the League of Women Voters of DeKalb County to host a virtual candidate forum.

You’ll meet candidates running for the Illinois’ 76th representative district and Senate District 37.

We want to know what issues you want covered during the forum. Questions for candidates must be submitted by Feb. 8 at midnight for consideration by the League question committee.

Then join us on Facebook Live Feb. 15 starting at 6:30 p.m. to hear about the topics you care about this election year.

The Illinois primary will be held March 19, 2024.

Candidates must abide by League of Women Voter forum rules. The forum will be streamed at WNIJ.org and on the WNIJ Facebook page on Feb. 15.

Forum Schedule

Candidates appear below in alphabetical order by forum. Precise start and end times may fluctuate slightly due to the live presentation of the event.

Illinois 76 Representative District Democrat Forum

6:30-7:05 p.m.

Cohen Barnes

Amy Murri Bries

Carolyn Zasada

Illinois 76 Representative District Republican Forum

7:10-7:35 p.m.

Liz Bishop

Crystal Loughren

Illinois Senate District 37 Republican Forum

7:40-8:13 p.m.

Li Arellano, Jr.

Chris Bishop

Tim Yager

District profiles

Lance Yednock currently represents the Illinois House of Representatives for the 76th district. It includes Bureau, LaSalle, DeKalb, Putnam and Livingston counties. Yednock is not seeking re-election in 2024.

Illinois State Board of Elections

Winn Stoller currently represents the Illinois Senate 37th district. It includes Bureau, Henry, Knox, LaSalle, Lee, Marshall, Mercer, Peoria, Stark and Woodford counties. Stoller is not seeking re-election in 2024.