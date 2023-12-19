© 2023 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
WNIQ, 91.5 FM is temporarily off the air due to electrical problems. We apologize for the inconvenience and appreciate your patience as we work to resolve the issue.

Harvard-trained lawyer leaves corporate America to archive Black histories

Published December 19, 2023 at 6:40 AM CST
Julieanna Richardson, founder and president of the HistoryMakers. (Anthony Brooks/WBUR)
Julieanna Richardson, founder and president of the HistoryMakers. (Anthony Brooks/WBUR)

Julieanna Richardson has re-invented her career several times.

WBUR’s Anthony Brooks tells us why she left the boardroom to launch an ambitious project to document oral Black histories as her “third act”.

This story is part of WBUR’s “The Third Act” series, highlighting people who worked full careers and reinvented themselves later in life, often in surprising and inspirational ways.

 

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2023 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.