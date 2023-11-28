Santa planning several stops in DeKalb County this season

There are several free events planned in DeKalb County for kids to meet the big guy in red and share their wish lists for the holidays.

Lights on Lincoln & Santa Comes to Town

Thursday, November 30 | 6PM

Downtown DeKalb

The DeKalb Chamber of Commerceannounces that families can enjoy holiday lights that line the streets and wave to Santa as he rides through Downtown DeKalb. Santa’s route will start at 6 p.m. Enjoy a Christmas tree lighting with hot chocolate and caroling in Van Buer Plaza once Santa stops outside the Egyptian Theatre. Santa will be available for visits in his house in Van Buer Plaza after the Christmas tree lighting.

SANTA'S ROUTE

Sycamore's Walk With Santa

Friday, December 1 | 6PM-8PM

Downtown Sycamore

At 4:50 p.m. a double feature of the 1966 version of How the Grinch Stole Christmas and A Charlie Brown Christmas at the Sycamore Theater.

At 6 p.m. the Sycamore Fire Department will escort Santa and Ms. Claus to the Sycamore Theater.

They will then parade Santa and Mrs. Claus through downtown Sycamore to the courthouse lawn where Santa will light the holiday trees.

Santa will make his way to his Santa House where children can present him with their wish list.

Genoa's Celebrate the Season

Friday, December 1 | 6PM-8PM

Main Street

The evening kicks off at 6 p.m. with the Jingle Bell Parade bringing Santa Claus to town. After the parade and tree lighting stroll up and down Main Street, there will be free treats from local businesses. Participants can warm up near a warming fire and get a ride on the Horse Drawn Wagon ride.

DeKalb December Visits with Santa

Saturday, December 2, 9, 16 | 11AM-1PM

Santa's House, Van Buer Plaza (Corner of 2nd and Locust St)

Visit with Santa inside his house all the way from the North Pole! Take a photo with Santa and share your Christmas wish list. Santa's helper, Elfie, will be available for photos with Santa on December 2nd during Downtown DeKalb's Merry Market.