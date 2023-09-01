A Rockford artist's new exhibition explores that place between reality and dreams

A Rockford art gallery will display an exhibition that was inspired by a state of consciousness.

Eamonn James Talkington is a resident artist at 317 Collaborative. He said the idea of the paintings in the exhibition “Fever Dream” came from something that he often encounters and said most people probably have too.

“You kind of wake up and your kind of like go back to sleep,” he explained,” and you're like, ‘wait a minute, what of that was like, real life and what of that was still dreaming?’”

Talkington calls this place between dreams and reality “Ecstatic Relief.”

He said this is the moment you wake up relieved that you were in a dream and the situation wasn’t happening in real life.

“That feeling of relief that like ‘oh, I wasn't really being chased by dogs down the alley,” he said, “or ‘I didn't really drive my car into a pond,’ which I had a dream like that one time.”

In addition to the paintings, the show will have an interactive installations. Talkington uses a few different retro phones in one of his examples. He said when people pick up each phone, they will hear the same phrase but vocalized differently. He said he’s hoping the interactive experience evokes some type of emotion.

The reception is from 5p.m. to 10 p.m. Friday Sept. 1 at 317 Art Collaborative. Talkington said there will be nudity in the exhibit.

