Up First briefing: affirmative action; student loan forgiveness; actors strike looms
Today's top news
The Supreme Court ruled that Harvard and UNC's race-conscious admissions were unconstitutional yesterday, effectively ending affirmative action in higher education. The justices ruled 6-3 along ideological lines. This means universities will no longer be able to explicitly use race as a factor in their admissions decisions. Read the court's full opinion here.
Another Supreme Court decision has tens of millions of Americans gripped with anticipation. The justices are expected to give their opinion later today on President Biden's student loan forgiveness plan.
The SAG-AFTRA union's contract with major studios, networks and streamers ends tonight. Actors could strike if the union doesn't reach an agreement with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers or extend the deadline. They'd be joining writers in the WGA union, who have been on strike since May.
The Commerce Department will release May inflation and personal spending figures later this morning. Personal spending jumped more than 4% in the first three months of the year and rose again in April, despite inflation and rising interest rates.
Weekly dose of wonder
Weekly Dose of Wonder highlights wondrous, awe-inspiring stories that deepen our connection to the natural world and humanity.
Nassim Haddad was born laughing. He laughed even when his restaurant al-Tannour was destroyed after the Lebanese civil war broke out in 1975. He soon began rebuilding and opened Chez Nassim, a shop serving Middle Eastern desserts like baklava, knafeh and more. The store still stands today. NPR contributor Ari Daniel, who married Haddad's cousin, chats with him amid the sounds of crispy, crunchy desserts being baked about how he's able to keep laughing through decades of turmoil.
Weekend picks
Check out what NPR is watching, reading and listening to this weekend:
Movies: Jennifer Lawrence takes a crack at comedy in No Hard Feelings, a film about rich helicopter parents who hire a woman to seduce their teenage son to get him ready for college.
TV: NPR critic Eric Deggans has fallen in love with the CW's Superman and Lois. He writes about how the show reinvents the iconic couple and the role helplessness plays in Superman's character arc.
Books: Ambition, longing, love — these three summer YA fantasy picks show how intense emotions can bring out the monster in us.
Music: Faith and religion are central in Killer Mike's Michael — his first album in more than a decade.
Quiz: Ugly dogs and gravitational waves and Furbys, oh my! Test your news knowledge with this week's quiz.
3 things to know before you go
