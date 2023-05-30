Hunt for Survivors of Davenport Building Collapse

WVIK News / Carlos Fierros of East Moline joined the other demonstrators on 4th Street urging the city to keep looking for survivors

A section of the building collapsed late Sunday afternoon and authorities think they've accounted for 48 of the 53 residents.

Amy Anderson thinks her cousin, Ryan Hitchcock, is still inside, and probably has died.

"I don't discount that he could be trapped under there miraculously, we've seen some miraculous things, and out God is good, but we don't want to see any more families lose their lives or anybody else be injured."

Fire Marshall Jim Morris wishes they could go back inside right now to check for victims and family pets, but can't because the building is unstable.

"It's the opinion of the structural engineer that any additional search operations in the area of that pile of debris should be avoided due to potential collapse. We are currently evaluating the risk assessment of where we can go back into that building to do this other search."

Two evaluations by structural engineers this year concluded the building needed repairs but was safe to live in.

WVIK News / the scene Tuesday morning on 4th Street

