Developing: Death and injuries reported in Belvidere after roof collapse

This story is developing.

One person is dead and dozens are injured, some seriously, after a roof collapse during a heavy metal concert in Belvidere in northern Illinois, about an hour west of Chicago.

An estimated 260 concertgoers and staff were in the building for the event.

The collapse comes as severe weather rolled through northern Illinois on Friday night.

In a media update on Friday night, Belvidere Police Chief Shane Woody says extra emergency personnel were on hand due to the weather and conducted a search and rescue.

Governor JB Pritzker issued the following statement on March 31, 2023.

"My administration is closely monitoring the roof collapse at the Apollo Theatre in Belvidere tonight.

I’ve been in touch with officials for updates and to direct any available resources we can.

As we learn more, please follow the guidance of all local authorities."

