SVB collapse, continuing inflation: Federal Reserve in a bind

Published March 14, 2023 at 11:11 AM CDT

Inflation rose in line with expectations last month. The latest increase is likely to keep the Federal Reserve on track to hike interest rates again next week. The likely interest rate uptick will come despite the recent banking industry turmoil caused by the collapse of two prominent banks. Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank.

What do these two issues mean for the Fed’s next step? Can it really keep pushing rates with the banking issues swirling?

Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” joins host Scott Tong to discuss.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

