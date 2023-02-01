4 suspects in former Haiti leader's killing arrive in Miami to face charges

In Miami, four men accused of playing a key role in the assassination of former Haitian President Jovenel Moise have arrived from Haiti to face charges.

Moise was shot dead at his home in the capital Port-au-Prince on July 7, 2021, by what police described as a hit squad of mainly foreign mercenaries.

Jacqueline Charles is the Miami Herald’s Caribbean correspondent and has been covering the assassination and investigation since 2021. She joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong for the latest.

