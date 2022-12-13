Exploring cruelty and kindness 'In a Different Key'

There’s always a first. In this case, the first person was known simply as Donald T.

In the new film “In a Different Key,” journalists Caren Zucker and John Donvan take us on a journey to track down the first person diagnosed with autism: Donald Gray Triplett.

Through the journey, Caren hopes to learn more about her autistic adult son. She explores the ways race, class, and community shape the life of a person with autism.

The film is based on her and John Donvan’s Pulitzer Prize-nominated book of the same name.

We sit down with them to discuss the movie and their experiences.

