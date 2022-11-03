Maren Morris is a progressive voice in country music on a 'humble quest' (Rebroadcast)

Country musician Maren Morris arrived in Nashville a decade ago, eager to write music and pen lyrics for the city’s biggest stars. That is until she wrote something she wanted to sing herself.

Her song “My Church” catapulted Morris to the top of the country charts and to the 2016 Grammy Awards (where she won an accolade).

Morris has been writing her own music ever since, including the 2019 radio hit “The Bones.”

NPR’s Ann Powers described Morris as “the country artist most gracefully poised at the spot where future thinking meets time-honored ways.”

Morris has caught some heat for speaking out against inequality in her industry. During an acceptance speech at the 2020 CMA Awards, she praised women of color working in country music.

Her new album, “Humble Quest,” speaks to her journey as a musician, mother, wife, friend, and woman.

