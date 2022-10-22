Swedish pop singer Tove Lo on her newest album 'Dirt Femme'

"I understand why people get married now," explains the Swedish pop singer-songwriter Tove Lo (pronounced "too-vuh loo"). "I used to not think that was something that I wanted," she tells Weekend Edition's Scott Simon. "I used to feel like it was unnecessary for the relationship ... it's funny, I'm quite untraditional in a lot of ways but I love wearing the ring, I love being a wife. [Laughs]. It feels really good."

Tove Lo's new album, Dirt Femme, was released Oct. 14 – and in it she, true to form, wrestles openly and honestly about what this new stage of life means for her own self-identity, and what it might bring with it in the future.

