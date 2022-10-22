© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Swedish pop singer Tove Lo on her newest album 'Dirt Femme'

By Scott Simon
Published October 22, 2022 at 6:52 AM CDT
Tove Lo, performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. on June 17, 2022.
Valerie Macon
/
AFP via Getty Images
Tove Lo, performing at the Bonnaroo Music and Arts Festival in Manchester, Tenn. on June 17, 2022.

"I understand why people get married now," explains the Swedish pop singer-songwriter Tove Lo (pronounced "too-vuh loo"). "I used to not think that was something that I wanted," she tells Weekend Edition's Scott Simon. "I used to feel like it was unnecessary for the relationship ... it's funny, I'm quite untraditional in a lot of ways but I love wearing the ring, I love being a wife. [Laughs]. It feels really good."

Tove Lo's new album, Dirt Femme, was released Oct. 14 – and in it she, true to form, wrestles openly and honestly about what this new stage of life means for her own self-identity, and what it might bring with it in the future.

To hear the full conversation, use the audio player at the top of this page.

Scott Simon
Scott Simon is one of America's most admired writers and broadcasters. He is the host of Weekend Edition Saturday and is one of the hosts of NPR's morning news podcast Up First. He has reported from all fifty states, five continents, and ten wars, from El Salvador to Sarajevo to Afghanistan and Iraq. His books have chronicled character and characters, in war and peace, sports and art, tragedy and comedy.
