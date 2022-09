A recent industry study found that only 4% of video game developers identified as Black. While game companies are pledging money to support programs for developers of color, one podcaster is drawing attention to the problem through a long-standing podcast.

“Spawn On Me” host Kahlief Adams joins Here & Now‘s Scott Tong.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

