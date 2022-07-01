Northern Illinois Food Pantries - Times and Locations

Northern Illinois Food Bank

Mission: To provide nutritious food and resources for our neighbors, with dignity, equity and convenience, through partnerships and innovation.

Everyone who needs groceries is welcome – no ID, proof of income, or referral is needed.

DeKalb County Community Gardens

Mission: DeKalb County Community Gardens empowers DeKalb County residents to choose healthy and sustainable foods through community

education.

Barb Food Mart

Each week we have a selection of pantry staples, fresh produce, frozen meat, milk and dairy items.

Place an order for a custom box of grocery items using the red button above from 7:00 pm Sunday through 7:00 pm Monday each week. Please select your drive thru time and arrive within 15 min of your time slot. Pull into the front drive off of Garden.

If you are unable to order online we will have a repacked grocery box and produce options ready for you.

Instructions

University of Illinois Extension

The University of Illinois Extension provides a map with resources throughout the state. Enter your city and you can find food pantries and other food support in your area.

