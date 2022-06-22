© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Northern Public Radio
801 N 1st St.
DeKalb, IL 60115
815-753-9000
Northern Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations

Kinzinger and family receive death threat

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 22, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT
Rep. Adam Kinzinger
Rep. Adam Kinzinger

Illinois Congressman Adam Kinzinger says he's received a death threat for his role in investigating the January 6th insurrection at the U-S Capitol.

The Republican told ABC's "This Week With George Stephanopoulos" the threat was mailed to his house in Channahon from "the local area."

The letter said the congressman would be executed, along with his wife and five month old son.

Kinzinger took to Twitter to post the letter with the comment "The Darkness is spreading thanks to cowardly leaders fearful of truth. Is that what you want GOP? Pastors?"

Kinzinger is one of two Republicans on the Jan. 6 committee, which is holding public hearings.

"I've never seen or had anything like that. I don't worry, but now that I have a wife and kids it's a little different,": he said. "There are people that -- there's violence in the future, I'm going to tell you. And until we get a grip on telling people the truth, we can't expect any differently."

Copyright 2022 NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS. To see more, visit NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS.

Sean Crawford
Chatham
See stories by Sean Crawford