Man charged in deputy’s death faces additional charges in Knox County

A Granite City man charged with the murder of Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy Nicholas Weist in Henry County is now accused of attempted murder of a Galesburg police officer.

Daylon K. Richardson, 22, remains in custody at the Henry County jail and has pleaded not guilty to the charges there.

All the charges stem from a high-speed car chase that started in Galesburg around 8 a.m. on April 29, headed north on U.S. Route 150, and ended just over the Henry County line near Alpha.

According to prosecutors, that’s where Richardson struck Weist, 34, with his vehicle as the deputy was laying spike strips in the road to stop the chase.

Weist died at the scene.

Now a Knox County grand jury has indicted Richardson for other acts that occurred during the chase.

Knox County State’s Attorney Jeremy Karlin said Richardson fired a gun at Galesburg police officer Jared Tapscott.

He is charged with attempted first-degree murder, armed violence, and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

Richardson is being held in Henry County without bond.

Karlin said the Knox County case will proceed once the Henry County case has concluded.

A pretrial conference is scheduled for July 1 in Henry County.

