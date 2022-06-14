Former Attorney General Jim Ryan Dies

Former Illinois Attorney General Jim Ryan has died.

Ryan first won statewide office in 1994, and served two terms as the state's top prosecutor before an unsuccessful bid for Governor against Rod Blagojevich in 2002.

Illinois GOP Chairman Don Tracy called Ryan a "statesman," putting people before politics.

Jim Ryan embodied what it meant to be a statesman. He always put the people of Illinois before politics and faithfully served this great state with honor and integrity as our Attorney General. Jim overcame great personal tragedies and health difficulties to live an impactful public life as well as being a great husband, father, and grandfather. I pray comfort and healing will come to Jim’s family in this difficult time. May we remember his contributions to Illinois and his legacy of selfless service. IL Republican Party Chair Don Tracy

Respect for Ryan, who also served as the DuPage County State's Attorney, crossed party lines, as well. Current Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul expressed his condolences, and thanked Ryan for his service.

Jim Ryan will forever be known for his strength and dedication to service on behalf of the people of Illinois, even as he faced unimaginable personal tragedy. May his courage and selflessness in the face of adversity serve as inspiration to all. I extend my deepest condolences to Jim’s beloved wife Marie and their children, and those fortunate enough to call him a friend. Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul

Ryan battled cancer during his time in office, and endured the loss of two children. He died Sunday at the age of 76.

