Statewide: Illinois' role in women's suffrage

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published June 10, 2022 at 5:59 AM CDT
Illinois suffragists preparing for the parade at the 1916 Republican National Convention in Chicago.
Library of Congress
/
In June 1919, Illinois was the first state that voted on ratification of the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote. While a paperwork typo forced a separate vote several days later, it doesn't take away from the state's importance in women's suffrage.

That story and more reports and conversations on Statewide.

This week:

* Illinois' child welfare agency is routinely leaving some of the young people in its care locked up in jail for weeks, or even months. Patrick Smith tells us why.

* Sean Crawford talks with author Tara McClellan McAndrew about Illinois' role in giving women the right to vote.

* Yvonne Boose with WNIJ reports how a bit of power has turned a manual piece of equipment into something more.

* Peter Medlin speaks with Ari Owens, one of two women of color elected to the DeKalb School Board. She reflects on her first year on the job.

* Kate Grumke has more on how a St. Louis County school district is trying something new to help students disproportionately impacted by the pandemic.

* Harvest Public Media's Jonathon Ahl reports on how combining two breeds, cattle and buffalo, could result in a market demand for the meat.

* Side Effects Public Media's Christine Herman talks with Dan Gorenstein, host of the podcast Tradeoffs, about medical respite programs. They can help the homeless when hospitalization is not an option.

* WBEZ's Dave McKinney reports on the Illinois governor's race and how Republicans are calling attention to deaths at a veterans' home. It's the same playbook Democrat J.B. Pritzker used in 2018.

Sean Crawford
