The New Yorker Radio Hour Coming to WNIJ

Two decades is a long time to put on a weekly radio program. In this spirit, On Being host Krista Tippett recently announced her show is “evolving.” Starting this July, Tippett’s program examining life’s big questions will move to a seasonal podcast. It will continue to be available on the program’s website.

WNIJ listeners have long been used to in-depth inquiry each Sunday from 9-10am. With this in mind, we’re excited to bring you The New Yorker Radio Hour which features a mix of profiles, storytelling, and insightful conversations about issues that matter – plus the occasional comedic blast from the magazine’s popular Shouts and Murmurs page.

The program is hosted by David Remnick, longtime editor of The New Yorker. Recent episodes have examined what makes a mass shooter, the attack on gender affirming medical care, and the evolution of the term “queer.”

We hope you’ll enjoy listening to The New Yorker Radio Hour each Sunday morning on WNIJ, starting in July, right after Weekend Edition.