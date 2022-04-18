New Smithsonian exhibit will look at America's pop culture history

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel. The Smithsonian is prepping a new bilingual museum exhibit in Washington with more than 200 pop culture artifacts like guitars from Prince and Paul Simon and clothes - Muhammad Ali's boxing robe, Selena's leather jacket, Ali Wong's dress from her "Baby Cobra" stand-up and Mister Rogers' sneakers. Dorothy's popular ruby slippers will still be there, and they're adding a yellow brick road. The doors to Oz open in December. It's MORNING EDITION. Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.