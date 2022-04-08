State Week: The session finish line

Democrats in control of state government were racing to approve a budget and public safety legislation, among other items, before their self-imposed adjournment deadline passed. The budget plan included several tax relief proposals, which will be heavily touted during the upcoming campaigns.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Reporter Amanda Vinicky with WTTW's Chicago Tonight.

Copyright 2022 NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS. To see more, visit NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS.