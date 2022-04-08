© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
State Week: The session finish line

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford,
Hannah MeiselCharles N. Wheeler IIIAmanda Vinicky
Published April 8, 2022 at 1:47 PM CDT

Democrats in control of state government were racing to approve a budget and public safety legislation, among other items, before their self-imposed adjournment deadline passed. The budget plan included several tax relief proposals, which will be heavily touted during the upcoming campaigns.

Host Sean Crawford is joined by Statehouse Editor Hannah Meisel, Professor Emeritus Charlie Wheeler and Reporter Amanda Vinicky with WTTW's Chicago Tonight.

