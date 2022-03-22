Eight Republicans to face off in Illinois gubernatorial primary

A crowded field of gubernatorial hopefuls has lined up to be on the June 28 primary ballot in Illinois.

The deadline for Republican and Democratic candidates to file for the primary was March 14.

State Sen. Darrin Bailey, R-Xenia, and businessman Gary Rabine are among the eight Republicans who will face off in the Republican primary for governor.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker will face challenger Beverly Miles in the Democratic primary.

In the Republican primary for the redrawn 71st district, State Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha, will be challenged by Matthew Rauschert of Avon.

State Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, will not have a primary challenger. She was the only candidate to file for the primary in the redrawn 94th district.

The window for independent candidates to file to be on the November ballot is in July.

U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos is not seeking reelection. Two Republicans and seven Democrats have filed for the primary for that seat.

Three Republicans have also filed to challenge U.S. Rep Darin LaHood in the Republican primary for the 16th Congressional District.

Secretary of State Jesse White is not seeking reelection. Four Democrats and three Republicans have filed for that seat.

Voters can begin requesting mail-in ballots on March 30, and early voting begins May 19.

Governor and Lieutenant Governor

Richard Irvin and Avery Bourne, Republican

Gary Rabine and Aaron Del Mar, Republican

Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, Republican

Paul Schimpf and Carolyn Schofield, Republican

Emily Johnson and Brett Mahlen, Republican

Jesse Sullivan and Kathleen Murphy, Republican

Keisha Smith, Republican

Max Solomon and Latasha Fields,

Republican J.B. Pritzker and Juliana Stratton (incumbents), Democrat

Beverly Miles and Karla Shaw, Democrat

Attorney General Steve Kim, Republican

David Shestokas, Republican

Thomas DeVore, Republican

Kwame Raoul (incumbent), Democrat

Secretary of State Dan Brady, Republican

John Milhiser, Republican

Michelle Turney, Republican

David Moore, Democrat

Alexi Giannoulias, Democrat

Anna Valencia, Democrat

Sidney Moore, Democrat

Comptroller

Shannon Teresi, Republican

Michael Kinney, Republican

Susana Mendoza (incumbent), Democrat

Treasurer Tom Demmer, Republican

Patrice McDermand, Republican

Michael Frerichs (incumbent), Democrat

16th Congressional District

Darin LaHood (incumbent), Republican

Walt Peters, Republican

JoAnne Guillemette, Republican

Michael Rebresh, Republican

17th Congressional District

Charles Helmick Jr., Republican

Esther Joy King, Republican

Litesa Wallace, Democrat

Eric Sorenson, Democrat

Angie Normoyle, Democrat

Linda McNeely, Democrat

Marsha Williams, Democrat

Jonathan Logemann, Democrat

Jacqueline McGowan, Democrat

State Representative, 94th District

Norine Hammond (incumbent), Republican

State Representative, 71st District

Matthew Rauschert, Republican

Dan Swanson (incumbent), Republican

Christopher Demink, Democrat

State Representative, 99th District

Randy Frese (incumbent), Republican

State Senator, 36th District

Glen Evans Sr., Republican

Mike Thoms, Republican

Michael Halpin, Democrat

State Senator, 47th District

Neil Anderson (incumbent), Democrat

