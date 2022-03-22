Eight Republicans to face off in Illinois gubernatorial primary
A crowded field of gubernatorial hopefuls has lined up to be on the June 28 primary ballot in Illinois.
The deadline for Republican and Democratic candidates to file for the primary was March 14.
State Sen. Darrin Bailey, R-Xenia, and businessman Gary Rabine are among the eight Republicans who will face off in the Republican primary for governor.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker will face challenger Beverly Miles in the Democratic primary.
In the Republican primary for the redrawn 71st district, State Rep. Dan Swanson, R-Alpha, will be challenged by Matthew Rauschert of Avon.
State Rep. Norine Hammond, R-Macomb, will not have a primary challenger. She was the only candidate to file for the primary in the redrawn 94th district.
The window for independent candidates to file to be on the November ballot is in July.
U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos is not seeking reelection. Two Republicans and seven Democrats have filed for the primary for that seat.
Three Republicans have also filed to challenge U.S. Rep Darin LaHood in the Republican primary for the 16th Congressional District.
Secretary of State Jesse White is not seeking reelection. Four Democrats and three Republicans have filed for that seat.
Voters can begin requesting mail-in ballots on March 30, and early voting begins May 19.
Governor and Lieutenant Governor
Richard Irvin and Avery Bourne, Republican
Gary Rabine and Aaron Del Mar, Republican
Darren Bailey and Stephanie Trussell, Republican
Paul Schimpf and Carolyn Schofield, Republican
Emily Johnson and Brett Mahlen, Republican
Jesse Sullivan and Kathleen Murphy, Republican
Keisha Smith, Republican
Max Solomon and Latasha Fields,
Republican J.B. Pritzker and Juliana Stratton (incumbents), Democrat
Beverly Miles and Karla Shaw, Democrat
Attorney General Steve Kim, Republican
David Shestokas, Republican
Thomas DeVore, Republican
Kwame Raoul (incumbent), Democrat
Secretary of State Dan Brady, Republican
John Milhiser, Republican
Michelle Turney, Republican
David Moore, Democrat
Alexi Giannoulias, Democrat
Anna Valencia, Democrat
Sidney Moore, Democrat
Comptroller
Shannon Teresi, Republican
Michael Kinney, Republican
Susana Mendoza (incumbent), Democrat
Treasurer Tom Demmer, Republican
Patrice McDermand, Republican
Michael Frerichs (incumbent), Democrat
16th Congressional District
Darin LaHood (incumbent), Republican
Walt Peters, Republican
JoAnne Guillemette, Republican
Michael Rebresh, Republican
17th Congressional District
Charles Helmick Jr., Republican
Esther Joy King, Republican
Litesa Wallace, Democrat
Eric Sorenson, Democrat
Angie Normoyle, Democrat
Linda McNeely, Democrat
Marsha Williams, Democrat
Jonathan Logemann, Democrat
Jacqueline McGowan, Democrat
State Representative, 94th District
Norine Hammond (incumbent), Republican
State Representative, 71st District
Matthew Rauschert, Republican
Dan Swanson (incumbent), Republican
Christopher Demink, Democrat
State Representative, 99th District
Randy Frese (incumbent), Republican
State Senator, 36th District
Glen Evans Sr., Republican
Mike Thoms, Republican
Michael Halpin, Democrat
State Senator, 47th District
Neil Anderson (incumbent), Democrat
