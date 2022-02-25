A substitute teacher shortage & other top education issues of 2022 | Teachers' Lounge Radio Show

Our podcast Teachers’ Lounge is now on the radio! We’ve got all of the interviews with Illinois teachers and education stories you love -- along with brand-new segments -- now in a monthly, hour-long show on WNIJ the last Friday of each month at 11 a.m. You can also listen right here, right now!

If you’re looking for one hour to explain the state of education in 2022, this is the episode for you. First, our classroom correspondent, Guilford High School English teacher Erik Czerwin is going to sit down and stay awhile. We’re having our annual chat diving into some of the most important education issues to watch this year.

And we hear about a report that shows the teacher shortage is getting even worse. That’s a fascinating talk with Mark Klaisner -- the president of the Illinois Association of Regional Superintendents of Schools.

We’re also bringing you more education stories and, as promised, a brand-new segment – classroom correspondent! Erik Czerwin returns every episode to document how it feels to go through a school year -- especially one as weird as this one.

If you’ve never listened before, our show is based on an idea -- we’ve all had teachers in our lives who shaped who we are. And we want to hear about the teachers who inspired you. Every educator we have on Teachers’ Lounge, whether teacher, coach, counselor or professor, is nominated by our listeners.

So, tell us about the person who comes to your mind. Shoot us an email and nominate an educator at teacherslounge@niu.edu and they could be on the show!

Don’t worry – the podcast isn’t going anywhere. You can still catch episodes every other Friday on WNIJ.org or wherever you get podcasts.

Also, please subscribe to our Teachers' Lounge newsletter right here where you can stay up to speed on the show and share stories you think we should cover!

