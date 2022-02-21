© 2022 WNIJ and WNIU
Statewide
Reporting from in and around Illinois.Listen to Statewide on WNIJ Saturdays 6-7 a.m. and Sundays 6-7 p.m.

Appeals court allows judge's order on school masking to stand

NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS | By Sean Crawford
Published February 21, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST
Legal Gavel & Open Law Book
Legal Gavel & Open Law Book

Illinois schools won’t be required to mandate face masks for students.

Illinois’ Fourth Appellate Court early this morning dismissed Governor J-B Pritzker’s appeal of a Springfield judge’s order to block the mask mandate in more than 150 school districts.

The appeals court called the appeal “moot” – because a bipartisan legislative committee this week voted against renewing state health officials’ mask mandate in schools.

It also notes the lower court order did not prevent individual school districts from making their own COVID-mitigation rules.

This story will be updated.

Copyright 2022 NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS. To see more, visit NPR Illinois | 91.9 UIS.

Sean Crawford
Chatham
