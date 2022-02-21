Appeals court allows judge's order on school masking to stand

Illinois schools won’t be required to mandate face masks for students.

Illinois’ Fourth Appellate Court early this morning dismissed Governor J-B Pritzker’s appeal of a Springfield judge’s order to block the mask mandate in more than 150 school districts.

The appeals court called the appeal “moot” – because a bipartisan legislative committee this week voted against renewing state health officials’ mask mandate in schools.

It also notes the lower court order did not prevent individual school districts from making their own COVID-mitigation rules.

This story will be updated.

