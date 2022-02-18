Watch Poetically Yours Live: 'More than greeting card love'

Poetically Yours

Get ready to hear from northern Illinois’ “prose pros." Poetically Yours airs Fridays during Here and Now at 12:31 and All Things Considered at 6:18 p.m. Hosted by WNIJ Arts Reporter Yvonne Boose, you will hear voices from northern Illinois poets as they share their words about the world around them. This weekly segment will give you a moment of pause and reflection as you wind down the week. If you would like to submit a poem for consideration, please send submissions to yboose@niu.edu